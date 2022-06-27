Jon Snow's Back! Everything to Know About HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Sequel

Is George R.R. Martin Involved?

The writer confirmed his involvement with Snow in a June 2022 blog post, though he didn’t specify in what capacity. “Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show,” he wrote, noting that there are several other GoT spinoffs in development that might not make it to series. “Nothing has been greenlit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be … on any of these shows,” he added. “The likelihood of all four series getting on the air … well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually.”