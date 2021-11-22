John Legend Brings the Heat

The Voice coach trolled the trio for not being the Beatles in an original song from the special. “They made a lot of money / Made a lot of girls scream / Sold out shows wherever they go / I wrote a song to tell them they’re my favorite band / I wish they could hear it, but they’re not here today,” Legend, 42, sang in a clip released on November 19. “No John, Paul, George or Ringo / Just Joe, Nick, I wanna say, Keith / You’re not quiet the Beatles.”

The “All of Me” crooner continued: “You’re pretty darn handsome, and better than Hanson, but you’ll never be the Beatles, nice try / You can take them home to granny, but they never won a Grammy.”