Jonas Brothers Through The Years

May 2019

Days after the JoBros announced their upcoming fifth studio album, Happiness Now, and the accompanying tour, Joe and Turner shocked the world and eloped in Las Vegas. The duo exchanged vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator, just hours after the band performed at the Billboard Music Awards. Country duo Dan + Shay sang “Speechless,” while the Game of Thrones actress walked down the aisle. Joe and Kevin stood beside the DNCE frontman at the altar and watched as he exchanged Ring Pops with Turner.