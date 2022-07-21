What Does the Title Mean?

When Kaluuya appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the film’s premiere in July 2022, he revealed the meaning behind the movie’s title.

“[Jordan] was developing it, and I was like what’s it called?’” the Black Panther actor recalled to Jimmy Fallon. “[Jordan] said ‘Nope.’ I laughed for about 30 seconds because that is so funny.” He added, “Because he said that’s the reaction that Black people will have when they watch it. They’re like ‘Nope, nope!’ and I was like ‘Yeah.’”