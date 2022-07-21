What Peele Has Said

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip that was released for Twitter Movies in June 2022, the Keanu writer shared his process for writing and directing his third feature. “You know, this whole film is all about as ambitious a cinematic event as I have planned so far in my career,” Peele said. “I tried to write a script that I didn’t know how to pull off, and then assembled a team to help me pull it off. It’s just, this is just one of these days in these weeks where it feels really good to be a director.”

Peele also shared with TODAY before the film’s release how much it meant to him as a Black director to make the feature. “So much of my career before I became a director was marred with this internalized sense that I could never be allowed to do that, that no one would ever trust me with money, enough money to do my vision, the way they would trust other people,” he stated. “I felt that that was true. And so here I am, Universal Studios.”