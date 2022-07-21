What’s the Story?

Upon the release of the cryptic artwork in July 2021, very little was shared about the story other than it was a “new terror” from the Us filmmaker. The first trailer dropped in February 2022 showing Kaluuya and Palmer playing the owners of Hollywood’s first and only Black-owned horse training ranch whose lives get turned upside down when ominous clouds begin to hover over their ranch and wreak havoc.

A second trailer, released in June 2022, provided more details of the story, showing how Kaluuya and Palmer’s characters and their resident ranchers seek to capture footage and make a profit off of the UFO spotted through the clouds.