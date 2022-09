2. Is Joseph Close With His Dad?

Earlier this year, the weightlifter confessed that he was “nervous” to bond with the Terminator actor. “My relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” he said on the “Unwaxed” podcast in January. “Now it’s awesome. I’m so close to my dad, and we joke about everything.”