Going Through a ‘F—king Year’

In his emotional finale, Bassett’s “Set Me Free” admitted that he’s been struggling through a “f—king year” which he “wasn’t sure I’d survive.”

“I know you feel used I know you’ve been hurt / Anything I did to make you feel worse / I’d take it all back,” the actor sings on the track. “I don’t recognize you not anymore / You’re not the love that I fell for. Nothing I say will ease the pain. Why do I have to hurt for you to feel okay?”