'Josie and the Pussycats' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Alan Cumming

The Tony Award winner played Wyatt, the MegaRecords employee who recruited bands for the company’s subliminal messaging program. After Josie and the Pussycats, Cumming appeared in films including X2, The Tempest, Burlesque and Show Dogs. From 2010 to 2016, he played Eli Gold on The Good Wife, racking up three Emmy nominations in the process. In 2021, he appeared in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, which is a sendup of old-school musicals. Cumming has also published several books and continued to act on Broadway, reprising his Tony-winning role as the Emcee in Cabaret in 2014.

The Golden Globe nominee has been married to Grant Shaffer since 2012.