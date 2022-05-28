'Josie and the Pussycats' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Breckin Meyer

Meyer played Marco, another unfortunate member of DuJour. He later reunited with Green in Rat Race and starred in films including Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Garfield: The Movie. From 2011 to 2014, he starred as Jared Franklin on USA’s Franklin & Bash. His other TV credits include Party Down, Designated Survivor, Good Girls and Men at Work.

The Clueless star was married to Josie writer-director Kaplan from 2001 to 2014. The former spouses share daughters Clover and Caitlin.