‘Josie and the Pussycats’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid and More

By
'Josie and the Pussycats' Cast: Where Are They Now?
 YouTube; Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Breckin Meyer

Meyer played Marco, another unfortunate member of DuJour. He later reunited with Green in Rat Race and starred in films including Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Garfield: The Movie. From 2011 to 2014, he starred as Jared Franklin on USA’s Franklin & Bash. His other TV credits include Party Down, Designated Survivor, Good Girls and Men at Work.

The Clueless star was married to Josie writer-director Kaplan from 2001 to 2014. The former spouses share daughters Clover and Caitlin.

