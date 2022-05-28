'Josie and the Pussycats' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Donald Faison

The Clueless actor joined Meyer and Green as D.J., another DuJour boy. Faison went on to star in Uptown Girls, Pitch Perfect, Scrubs, Drunk History, Ray Donovan and Emergence. He is set to appear in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Powerfpuff Girls as Professor Utonium.

Faison has been married to CaCee Cobb since 2012. The duo share son Rocco, born in 2013, and daughter Wilder, born in 2015. The Waiting to Exhale star also shares son Shawn with ex-girlfriend Audrey Ince and twins Dade and Kaia and son Kobe with ex-wife Lisa Askey, whom he divorced in 2005. Askey died in 2017.