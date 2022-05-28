'Josie and the Pussycats' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Missi Pyle

Pyle played Alexander Cabot’s twin sister, Alexandra, who was there because she was in the comics. The Texas native, who reunited with Posey in Spring Breakdown, has since appeared in Soul Plane, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Artist, Gone Girl and Ma. Her TV roles include Y: The Last Man, Mr. Mayor, Disjointed and Another Period.

Pyle was married to Antonio Sacre from 2000 to 2005 and was later wed to Casey Anderson from 2008 to 2012. She adopted daughter Zooey in 2015.