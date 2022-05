Parker Posey

The Best in Show star played Fiona, the CEO of MegaRecords who desperately wanted to be famous and popular. She went on to star in A Mighty Wind, The Sweetest Thing, Fay Grim, Broken English, Spring Breakdown and Café Society. In 2022, she appeared in HBO’s adaptation of The Staircase. Posey published a memoir titled You’re on an Airplane in July 2018.