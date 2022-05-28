'Josie and the Pussycats' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rachael Leigh Cook

Cook played Josie, the band’s lead singer and guitarist. After Josie and the Pussycats, she starred in films including 29 Palms, Nancy Drew and Blonde Ambition. In 2021, she had a small role in He’s All That, Netflix’s remake of her 1999 film She’s All That. The Dawson’s Creek alum is set to appear in Spirit Halloween: The Movie, due out in 2022.

The Get Carter actress was married to Daniel Gillies from 2004 to 2021. The duo share daughter Charlotte, born in September 2013, and son Theodore, born in April 2015.