'Josie and the Pussycats' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rosario Dawson

The New York City native played bassist Valerie, who’s the first band member to realize that MegaRecords is up to something shady. Dawson went on to appear in Men in Black II, Shattered Glass, Sin City, Top Five and Zombieland: Double Tap. Her TV credits include Jane the Virgin, Luke Cage and The Mandalorian. She is set to play the titular role in a Star Wars spinoff series titled Ahsoka, which will follow the character she played in The Mandalorian.

Dawson dated U.S. senator Cory Booker from 2019 to 2022. She adopted daughter Isabella in 2014.