Seth Green

Green appeared as Travis, one of the members of fictional boy band DuJour, who had the misfortune of being shills for MegaRecords before the Pussycats. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum went on to star in Rat Race, Austin Powers in Goldmember and Without a Paddle, and he provided the voice of Howard the Duck in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Since 1999, he has voiced Chris Griffin on Family Guy.

The Entourage alum has been married to Clare Grant since May 2010.