Tara Reid

The Cruel Intentions actress starred as ditzy but lovable drummer Melody, who had a crush on Reid’s then-fiancé, Carson Daly (who also had a cameo role in the movie). The Van Wilder star later appeared in My Boss’s Daughter, American Reunion, Scrubs and the Sharknado film series. From 2005 to 2006, she starred in her own reality show titled Taradise.

Reid dated Daly from 2000 to 2001. She was later linked to Michael Axtmann, Michael Lillelund, Erez Eisen and Zachary Kehayov.