Bad for the Franchise

“I was made a villain because I was honest [and] because I didn’t propose to somebody that I knew for 40 hours,” Galavis said, claiming that he was denied the chance to compete on Dancing With the Stars after his Bachelor Nation stint. “If being honest was a bad thing, then I guess I wasn’t good for the franchise. … I’m done with the show, I’m good.”

Galavis acknowledged that “you’re not going to please everybody” as the lead of the show but said that he wanted to speak his mind to set a good example for his daughter, Camila, 11, with ex-girlfriend Carla Rodriguez.