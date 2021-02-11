On His Split From Osmariel Villalobos

At the end of his Bachelor season, Galavis got engaged to Ferrell, but the duo called it quits in October 2014. He later moved on with Venezuelan model Osmariel Villalobos, whom he wed in August 2017 after one year of dating. In September 2020, Villalobos confirmed via Instagram that they had split.

“We were different,” Galavis said of his marriage on the podcast. “We lost a baby. … Obviously she was affected and I was affected. She wanted to do other things and then she thought she didn’t want to have a baby. I wanted to have a baby, so it was like … it’s pointless to keep trying. … We’re fine, it was just those kinds of things.”