Potential ‘Bachelorette’ Cameo

“They keep bringing me [back] every season, for anything. They’ll call me and they want me to do Bachelor in Paradise and the other one and I say no,” the former soccer player explained. “I was going to go on Clare’s season because I got a call from the producers that said, ‘You know, Juan, Clare wants to make peace with you.'”

Galavis said he would have been “fine” making an appearance on his ex’s season, which filmed in the summer of 2020, but circumstances changed. “They were like, ‘Oh, she’s gone now,'” he joked of Crawley’s early exit from filming with Moss. “I don’t even know if she for real wanted to [make peace]. It could be a producer calling me … and then Clare being like, ‘What are you doing here? I hate you.’ But I thought about it.”