Why He Was ‘Glad’ He Didn’t Pick Clare

As Crawley stormed off in her infamous Bachelor exit, Galavis turned to the cameras and said, “I’m glad I didn’t pick her.” Looking back on the moment seven years later, he claimed he didn’t mean to offend anyone with the comment. “I don’t know how long it was from when I said goodbye to her to when I said it,” he recalled, hinting that the quip was heavily edited. “It wasn’t that way. She was gone and I was sweating … but everything is filmed.”

Galavis said that it seemed like Crawley took his rejection “very personal[ly],” even though it was just part of the Bachelor process. “I did what you were supposed to do on the show: eliminate girls until you get one [left],” he added.