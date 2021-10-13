’13 Going On 30′ (2004)

“I just loved it so much. That was like lightning in a bottle. Just every second of every day was so special. When it was over, I cried and I just wished it would have been a TV show so it could’ve gone on and on forever. And that movie is just amazing. People still just love it so much and they still talk about it. I still get stopped on the street. Even men will be like, ‘I watch it with my daughter all the time. She and my wife watch it all the time and I find myself watching it with them.’ It’s so cute. It’s just a good-hearted film. But I really liked that role and Lucy was so crazy because Lucy was really bitchy. And when that movie came out, people were very angry at me. I’ve never had that before with fans, where they would come up to me and be like, ‘You’re mean!’ And I’m like, ‘You know I’m an actor, right? That’s a role I was playing and I’m not actually a mean person.’ But since no one ever thinks I’m a mean person it was also kind of nice too. Like, ‘See, I can be mean! I don’t have to be nice all the time.’”