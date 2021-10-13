Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Judy Greer Looks Back on ‘The Wedding Planner,’ ’13 Going on 30’ and ’27 Dresses’ Roles: ‘People Are Desperate to Make Sequels’

By
27 Dresses Judy Greer
 YouTube
3
3 / 3
podcast
Spa_10521_600x338

’27 Dresses’ (2008)

27 Dresses was so fun because that character was very different. She was over it. It was really fun to play someone who was constantly rolling their eyes. I think that’s like the Aubrey Plaza role, like, Aubrey Plaza would have played that role if it had happened to be a few years later. And I thought it was fun to balance out Katherine Heigl’s manic energy and type A personality. That was pretty cool. Plus, [director] Anne Fletcher is just a genius and  everyone should be so lucky to be on set with Anne Fletcher. She’s amazing.”

Back to top