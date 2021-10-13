’27 Dresses’ (2008)

“27 Dresses was so fun because that character was very different. She was over it. It was really fun to play someone who was constantly rolling their eyes. I think that’s like the Aubrey Plaza role, like, Aubrey Plaza would have played that role if it had happened to be a few years later. And I thought it was fun to balance out Katherine Heigl’s manic energy and type A personality. That was pretty cool. Plus, [director] Anne Fletcher is just a genius and everyone should be so lucky to be on set with Anne Fletcher. She’s amazing.”