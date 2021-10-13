‘The Wedding Planner’ (2001)

“I think Penny definitely would have embraced internet dating, like, online dating. I think that would have been her way out. I feel like she definitely had sex with, like, all the grooms at most of her weddings accidentally. So many of my lines in that movie were my own improv and it just felt [great] as a young actress to be given that kind of trust. I remember [director] Adam Shankman would always be like, ‘You have to give me one from the script and then say whatever the f—k you want. I don’t care.’ And so I’m not saying anything against the screenwriters. They were amazing. But it was really nice to be able to just riff and to be trusted like that at such a young age. That was flattering.”