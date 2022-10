Ocean’s Eleven

In this 2001 remake of the 1960 Rat Pack caper, Roberts plays the ex-wife of George Clooney‘s character. The film (which spawned two sequels) features an all-star cast that includes Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Bernie Mac, Don Cheadle, Casey Affleck, and Scott Caan. She reprised her role in 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve.