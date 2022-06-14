Ariana Richards

While Richards has made appearances on television in Boy Meets World (1996), The Golden Girls (1987) and other various made for TV films, the California native has focused more on her painting in recent years.

The child actress married Mark Aaron Bolton in January 2013 and the couple share one daughter.

While she did not reprise her role as Lex Murphy in Jurassic World: Dominion, Richards did show her support for the rest of the OG cast at the film’s premiere in June 2022.