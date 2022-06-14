Top 5

Stories

Movies

‘Jurassic Park’ Cast: Where are They Now? Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and More

By
The Original Jurassic Park Cast Where Are They Now Laura Dean Jeff Goldblum and More
 Shutterstock (2)
7
4 / 7
podcast

Ariana Richards

While Richards has made appearances on television in Boy Meets World (1996), The Golden Girls (1987) and other various made for TV films, the California native has focused more on her painting in recent years. 

The child actress married Mark Aaron Bolton in January 2013 and the couple share one daughter. 

While she did not reprise her role as Lex Murphy in Jurassic World: Dominion, Richards did show her support for the rest of the OG cast at the film’s premiere in June 2022. 

Back to top