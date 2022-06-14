Jeff Goldblum

Goldblum has starred in two of the highest-grossing film franchises of the ’90s. Following the Jurassic Park trilogy, he portrayed David Levinson in Independence Day (1996) and its 2016 follow-up, Independence Day: Resurgence.

Prior to his blockbuster status, Goldblum made a name for himself in a variety of cult classics, including Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), The Big Chill (1983) and The Fly (1986).

The Pennsylvania native has starred in various projects on the small screen. He portrayed Zack Nichols in the eighth and ninth seasons of Law & Order: Criminal Intent from 2009 to 2010 and received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his time on Will & Grace in 2005.

In 2017, Goldblum received critical acclaim for his role in the MCU film Thor: Ragnarok and returned for Jurassic World: Dominion, the final installment in the franchise in June 2022.

Goldblum married Patricia Gaul in 1980, but the two divorced five years later. In 1987, he tied the knot with Geena Davis, his costar in Transylvania 6-5000, The Fly and Earth Girls Are Easy. The pair called it quits in 1991.

In 2014, the Sesame Street alum announced his engagement to gymnast Emilie Livingston, who is 30 years his junior. The two married in November of that year and share two sons, Charlie and River.