Laura Dern

Following her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler in the original Jurassic Park trilogy, the California native went on to try her hand at television, starring in the comedy-drama series Enlightened from 2011 to 2013. The Recount actress returned to the big screen for 2014’s Wild, in which she earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Bobbi opposite Reese Witherspoon.

Dern won a Primetime Emmy award and a Golden Globe for her role as Renata Klein in the 2017 drama series Big Little Lies. She reunited with David Lynch for Twin Peaks: The Return that same year. She has since played memorable roles in films including Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Little Women (2019) and Marriage Story (2019), the last of which scored her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

She reprised her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler in 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion.

The Happy Endings star married musician Ben Harper in December 2005, five years after they met at one of his concerts. The pair, who divorced in 2013, share two children together: son Ellery Walker and daughter Jaya.