Richard Attenborough

The England native had an illustrious career prior to Jurassic Park, winning two Academy Awards for Gandhi in 1983, which he produced and directed. He also helmed the onscreen version of the musical A Chorus Line (1985) and the drama Cry Freedom (1987), both of which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director.

In the years after Jurassic Park, Attenborough infamously portrayed Kris Kringle in Miracle on 34th Street and later made supporting appearances in the films Elizabeth and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1998.

Attenborough married actress Sheila Sim in 1945 and the two share daughters Charlotte and Jane, and son, Michael. In December 2004, Jane was tragically killed in a tsunami caused by an Indian Ocean earthquake.

Attenborough died in August 2014, at the age of 90.