Sam Neill

Following his appearance in the Jurassic Park trilogy, the New Zealand native made appearances in the 1998 television series Merlin, 2007’s The Tudors, Happy Town in 2010, 2012’s Alcatraz and Peaky Blinders in 2013.

He has narrated and produced several critically acclaimed documentaries, including New Zealand: Earth’s Mythical Creators, which won him a Golden Globe award for Outstanding Narrator in 2016.

Neill dated actress Lisa Harrow from 1980 to 1989 and the former couple share one son, Tim. The same year he called it quits with Harrow, Neill married makeup artist Noriko Watanabe, but the two split in 2017. They share one daughter, Elena.

Neill currently resides in Alexandra, New Zealand, and owns the winery Two Paddocks. He returned to the big screen for 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion.