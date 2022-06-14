Wayne Knight

Known best for his roles in Seinfeld and 3rd Rock From the Sun, Knight crossed over to the big screen for Jurassic Park, where he starred as the film’s human antagonist Dennis Nedry. The New York native has since focused mostly on voice acting, lending his talents to Disney’s Tarzan, Toy Story 2 and Tom and Jerry: The Lost Dragon, which debuted in 2014.

Knight married makeup artist Paula Sutor in 1996 but the two divorced seven years later in December 2003. He met his second wife, Clare de Chenu, in October 2006, and the two share son Liam.