Who’s Starring

Pratt and Howard return for their third Jurassic World flick, joined by newcomers DeWanda Wise, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie. Justice Smith and BD Wong are also reprising their previous roles.

One fan favorite won’t be returning, however. Jake Johnson exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021 that his character, Lowery Cruthers, didn’t make the cut. “The sad thing about the third one was, I was in it in [the] script and I was going to go do it, but then the pandemic happened. I mean, it’s fine. It was really disappointing,” he explained at the time.