Amy Smart

The former model portrayed Jamie Palamino, who was best friends with Chris, but never thought of him anything other than a pal. She went on to star in 12 Dates of Christmas, Bad Country, The Single Moms Club, Love at First Glance, The Brawler and 13 Minutes. The California native had a recurring role on Robot Chicken, Shameless and Justified before landing the role of Barbara Whitmore on Stargirl in 2020.

Smart wed Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse in 2011. Five years later, they welcomed their daughter Flora via surrogate.