Anna Faris

Faris played popstar Samantha James, who Chris is supposed to sign to his company’s record label, before their trip to Paris goes awry. She appeared in Southern Belles, Brokeback Mountain and Waiting… the same year that Just Friends came out. The Maryland native went on to star in Scary Movie 4, The House Bunny and Overboard, and voiced Sam Sparks in the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs movies and Jeanette in the Alvin and the Chipmunks films. She portrayed Christy on Mom from 2013 to 2020. Faris launched her “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast in 2015, two years before she released her memoir, Unqualified.

The Summer Madness actress was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and to actor Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. Faris shares son Jack with the Guardians of the Galaxy star. She confirmed in July 2021 that she secretly wed Michael Barrett earlier that year.