Chris Klein

Klein played Dusty Dinkleman, who also had a crush on Jamie. He then starred in American Dreamz, Day Zero, Caught in the Crossfire, American Reunion, Game of Aces and Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls. The Illinois native’s TV credits include Welcome to the Captain, Wilfred, The Flash and Sweet Magnolias.

The American Pie star married Laina Rose Thyfault in 2015. They welcomed their son, Frederick, in 2016, and daughter Isla in 2018.