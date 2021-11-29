Chris Marquette

Marquette portrayed Chris’ younger brother, Mike Brander, who is tasked to take care of Samantha while in town. The Florida native then appeared in Fanboys, Race to Witch Mountain, The Odd Way Home, Bad Country, Parker’s Anchor and Faith Based. He played Carlos on All Wrong and Chris Lucado on Barry before landing the role of Ridge on The Fugitive in 2020. He launched the “Coogan Chronicles” podcast with AJ Trauth in October 2020.

The Girl Next Door actor welcomed daughter Josie in January 2020 with his fiancée Nora-Jane Noone.