Julie Hagerty

The actress played Chris and Mike’s mom, Carol Brander. Hagerty then starred in She’s the Man, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Instant Family, Marriage Story, Noelle and Somebody I Used to Know. The Ohio native had a recurring role on Trial & Error, Family Guy and Black Monday.

The Airplane! star was married to Peter Burki from 1986 to 1991. She wed Richard Kagan in 1999.