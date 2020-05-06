Working on Himself

Hailey revealed that she was initially hesitant about getting back together with Justin, noting that she “had a lot of doubt.”

“I didn’t even know what was happening in your life. I was a little confused … and once we started hanging out again, obviously we have a lot of mutual friends. They would tell me that you were really working on yourself and doing really well,” she continued. “They were really impressed with how you were living your life and trying to keep to yourself. You weren’t on any f–k boy s–t anymore.”