Hailey Baldwin

Justin and Hailey dated from 2015 to 2016, with the model even joining the “Love Yourself” singer and his family on vacation in Anguilla. Bieber reportedly reached out to the Arizona native while he was dating Gomez at the end of 2017 and they rekindled their romance in June 2018. The singer proposed to Hailey that July, and the two married at a New York City courthouse in September, a source told Us Weekly at the time.