Everything Justin Timberlake Has Said About Janet Jackson Super Bowl Drama

Could’ve Handled It Better

The “Man of the Woods” musician spoke with MTV News in August 2006 about the incident, noting “you kind of have to have a sense of humor about all of this because, like you said, everybody takes this so seriously.”

He explained to reporter John Norris that the wardrobe malfunction is “not that serious,” pointing out that the “Middle East is the situation that [is] serious.” Timberlake went on to say that he could have handled things better in the aftermath of the performance.

“I’m a part of a community that considers themselves artists, and if there was something that I could have done in her defense that was more, that I could have realized, then I would have,” the Tennessee native said. “But the other half of me thought to myself like, ‘Wow, we still haven’t found the weapons of mass destruction, and everybody cares about this.’”

Timberlake noted that Jackson got the brunt of the negative press following the awkward halftime show. “It’s an understatement to say that it was sort of unfair if you consider it 50-50, I probably got 10 percent of the blame,” he continued. “And that says something about society. I think that America’s harsher on women, and I think that America’s unfairly harsh on ethnic people.”