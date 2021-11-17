Made Peace

Ahead of his 2018 Super Bowl LII appearance, Timberlake sat down with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe to discuss his previous halftime show debacle.

“Naturally, that’s something we talked about,” he explained in January 2018 of his game plan as to how to avoid another controversy. “To be honest, it wasn’t too much of a conversation. It’s just one of those things where you go, like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again!’”

The former ‘NSync singer recalled stumbling through his 2004 performance and how things got so out of whack. “I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go, like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened, but you can move forward and learn from it,’” Timberlake said.

He also noted that he and Jackson had “absolutely” made peace after the uncomfortable show. “I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” he explained of their reconciliation. “I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”