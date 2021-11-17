Too Late To Apologize?

Timberlake came under fire in February 2021 after the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary brought back to life his split from the popstar while highlighting the need for her 13-year conservatorship to end. After seeing the messages directed at him and his treatment of women, including Spears and Jackson, over the years, the Palmer actor issued a public apology.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

The former Mouseketeer then addressed the “Oops … I Did It Again” singer and the “Any Time, Any Place” musician directly. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake continued. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”