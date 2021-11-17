Top 5

Everything Justin Timberlake Has Said About the 2004 Janet Jackson Super Bowl Controversy

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 2, 2004. Rhona Wise/EPA/Shutterstock
Wardrobe Malfunction

“I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl,” Timberlake said in a statement to MTV News in February 2004. “It was not intentional and is regrettable.”

MTV, which put on the halftime show for its sister network CBS, also released a statement following the performance, stating, “The tearing of Janet Jackson’s costume was unrehearsed, unplanned, completely unintentional and was inconsistent with assurances we had about the content of the performance. MTV regrets this incident occurred and we apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

