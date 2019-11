2017

The exes continued their friendly streak by reuniting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the premiere of his season of The Bachelor in January 2017. Andi, who also dumped Nick during her season finale of The Bachelorette, was also in attendance.

“We talk every once in a while,” Nick said of his former flames at the time. “We’ve run into each other. We’re friends. Like, we’re friendly.”