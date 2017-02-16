From Nearly Engaged to Feuding Exes: Kaitlyn and Nick's Messy Timeline

2017

After ABC confirmed Nick was set to appear on Dancing With the Stars, Kaitlyn claimed Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss banned her from appearing on the dancing competition.

“I believe men and women should be afforded the same opportunities,” she said at the time. “That has not been the case with the Bachelorettes and the Bachelors. I had an offer to do Dancing With the Stars and was told by Mike I could not. I was told by Mike that it is bad for his brand, and that he is sick of people wanting fame from his show.”