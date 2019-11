2019

The native Canadian threw more shade at Nick in April 2019 while playing a Bachelorette word association game. When asked who came to mind when they heard the words, “The Right Reasons,” Kaitlyn quipped, “Not Nick Viall.”

Nick clapped back in the comments section of the post: “@Kaitlynbristowe dms me two weeks into filming.. asks me to show up. Picks someone else. Makes jokes post show at my expense in national interviews to cover own ass. 3 years later…..same ole.”