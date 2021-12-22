2020

The night before ABC re-aired a condensed version of Kaitlyn’s season in June 2020, Nick posted a clip of their awkward proposal.

“It was like waving at someone who’s waving at the person behind … but a million times worse. TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories,” he wrote via Instagram. “I just didn’t think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night … It really was a season for the ages. You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!”

Shawn proved to be ready to put all of the drama behind him too. “Well said, ‘other guy’ 😏,” he commented on Nick’s post.