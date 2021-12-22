2021

When her cohost, Tayshia Adams, was forced to miss Michelle Young’s December 2021 After the Final Rose special due to COVID-19 exposure, Kaitlyn received a supportive message from her former flame. “Hosting any live show is really hard, I remember Chris [Harrison] telling me how much pride he had pulling each AFR off,” Nick tweeted at the time. “@kaitlynbristowe is crushing it tonight #TheBacheloretteFinale.”

The Spade and Sparrows founder replied, “That is really kind. Thank you, Nick.”