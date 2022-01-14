Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Ben Zorn

The fitness coach returned for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, but quit during week 3. After two years of dating, Ben announced his engagement to dental hygienist Stacy Santilena in August 2019. While the couple were set to wed in 2020, they were forced to postpone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Putting off our wedding was obviously not ideal. But we are looking for the positives. Our celebration of becoming one is something not only for us, but our friends and family too,” Stacy wrote in May 2020 via Instagram. “So it was an easy decision to wait until we can all be together and celebrate when it’s safe and of course enjoy the dance floor and not fear catching The Rona 😆 Wedding or no wedding we will always be together! But hopefully 2021 we can make this official!”

Instead, on what would have been their wedding day on July 25, 2020, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. “We decided to make this day special nonetheless,” Zorn wrote.

The pair reside in San Jose, California. Us exclusively revealed that Ben and Stacy, who welcomed son Logan in February 2021, wed that July.