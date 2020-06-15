Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Britt Nilsson

After meeting Britt during night one, contestant Brady Toops left the show to pursue a relationship with her. While the duo dated for several months, they called it quits in July 2015. Shortly after their romance ended, Britt started dating Jeremy Byrne. Us broke the news in September 2017 that the twosome exchanged vows at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, California.

“I just want to go to the grocery store and get a bunch of stuff, come home and make dinner and watch a movie. He’s my best friend,” she gushed to Us at the time. “We’re thinking a year or two just to really have our adventure of just us as a married couple. And then once I start having kids, I’ll just be popping them out left and right.”

Britt announced in December 2019 that she is pregnant with their first child. She is due in June 2020.

“I feel excited and overwhelmed and I don’t know, this is just something that’s always happened to other people and not to me!” she gushed in a YouTube video. “But it’s like, the biggest blessing. I love other people’s kids, I just can’t imagine how much I’m going to love our little baby.”

While Britt is in a good place in 2020, she made headlines in 2017 when she revealed she was struggling with bulimia and alcoholism during her time on The Bachelor.

“For me, having tons of food everywhere … it just became too much,” she explained a YouTube video at the time. “I had pain and anxiety, I felt insecure, I didn’t feel pretty enough, I didn’t know what was going on, I missed my family. … I would take my mic off and try to hide it under towels so they wouldn’t hear me throw up, because then that was going to be on the show and that was going to be a plot line. How horrible would that be, to be the girl who has an eating disorder, who can’t stop eating and throwing up?”